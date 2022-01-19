Improved third-grade reading goal of Senate-passed bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky state Senate concluded the 11th day of the 2022 legislative session Wednesday, passing legislation to improve reading

outcomes for students.

Senate Bill 9 (SB 9), sponsored by Sen. Stephen West (R-Paris), also known as the Read to Succeed Act, would systematically improve the quality and delivery of reading instruction to students by implementing supports and interventions across the state for grades K-3.

SB 9 sets the goal for each student to be reading at or above grade level by the end of the third grade, which would be accomplished by setting achievable standards and providing greater professional development to teachers. The objective of the bill is to streamline reading instruction and set a foundation so every child in the district is on the same playing field and receiving the same reading instruction.

“The passage of SB 9 in the Senate moves us one step closer to improving reading education for Kentucky students,” West said. “We understand how important reading is and how it opens doors. I am encouraging support of this bill in the state House. Move the Read to Succeed Act onto the Governor’s desk so we can bring more professional development to our teachers, and deliver students the quality reading education they deserve.”

If enacted, beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, any student in grades K-3 identified as needing accelerated progress toward proficient performance in reading would be provided with intensive intervention and possible enrichment for increasing a student’s rate of progress toward proficient performance in reading. Schools may use Title I, Title III, and IDEA funds to support struggling students, depending on eligibility. Schools also may use Title II funds to provide professional development for teachers outside of the state-provided professional learning and coaching supports.

The Read to Succeed Act follows in the footsteps of legislation passed in Mississippi which overhauled reading instruction and propelled the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) testing scores to some of the highest nationally. SB 9 would provide a strong foundation in literacy to all students across the state, making intervention for those struggling easier to target and increasing the ability to access more students in need at a reduced cost.

One of the key methods of identifying struggling readers is through universal statewide literacy screening, in which each student is given a personalized reading plan at its conclusion. This bill also sets a plan for professional training and certification in teaching phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, a long-term study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that students who were not proficient in reading by the end of third grade were four times more likely to drop out of high school than proficient readers. When students can read proficiently, it is a skill they use to excel in other areas of study.

“The positive impact of reading is unquestionable,” West continued. “Our goal of improving educational outcomes in Kentucky is tethered to our success of equipping students with the ability to read proficiently.”

SB 9 will move to the state House of Representatives for consideration.