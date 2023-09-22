Important dates for the upcoming election

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — If you plan on voting this November there are some important dates to remember for the 2023 election.

The deadline to register to vote is October 10th.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is October 24th, with in-person absentee voting beginning October 25th in Lexington.

County Clerk, Susan Lamb, says early voting is November 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

“I know it’s special to vote on election day, but I would love for more people to test out our vote center,” said Lamb.

This year, there are some important positions on the ballot.

“All of the state offices, the governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state,” said Lamb, “All of the state offices. And we have one special election here in Fayette county. It’s the 93rd Representative of the District here in Lexington.”

The offices for the Commonwealth Attorney, the schoolboard and the Fayette county clerk will also be on the ballots.

The main race is the race for governor, with Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Anyone who is not registered to vote can stop by the county clerk’s office and get their voters registration card.