House OKs bill to set comment time at school board meetings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s local school boards would be required to set aside at least 15 minutes for public comments during regular meetings under a bill passed by the state House on Wednesday.

The measure seeks to ensure that school board members hear feedback from parents and other residents, said Republican Rep. Regina Huff, the bill’s lead sponsor.

Many school boards already welcome public comments, but the bill is aimed at some districts that have “closed the door” to such public input, she said.

The measure cleared the House on a 66-24 vote and now goes to the Senate.

Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner said it’s important for elected boards to hear from constituents but said some school board meetings nationwide have been marred by disruptions.

School board meetings have become increasingly contentious, stemming in part from a backlash against mask mandates and lessons about racism in U.S. history.

Willner tried to amend the bill to allow boards to pass over public comment periods if there are security concerns. Huff responded that school boards should take steps to ensure security but said the amendment would provide “another loophole” to silence people. The amendment was defeated.

“I think the opportunity to speak without being locked out would go a long way in making a more peaceful situation,” Huff said during the debate.

The bill would allow school boards to bypass public comment periods if no one signs up to speak.

Meanwhile, the Senate passed a bill taking aim at “porch pirates.”

The measure would impose tougher penalties for stealing packages left on porches by commercial delivery carriers. The 37-0 Senate vote sends the bill to the House.

The measure would update the state’s theft of mail statute. The goal is to crack down on people who snatch packages left near front doors.

Package thefts from porches have become a big issue in Louisville — the state’s largest city

Under the measure, the felony theft of mail offense would be expanded to include stealing packages delivered by such commercial carriers as Amazon, UPS and FedEx. Offenders could face up to five years in prison. The law now only applies to mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

“We’ve got to do something to close this loophole” in the law, said Democratic Sen. David Yates, the bill’s lead sponsor.

The school board legislation is House Bill 121. The mail theft legislation is Senate Bill 23.