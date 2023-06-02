Hot temperatures on the way this weekend

Our hottest stretch of the season is well underway across central and eastern Kentucky. On Thursday, the Blue Grass Airport hit 89°, which is our warmest high temperature so far this year. The hot weather continues Friday and into the weekend. Afternoon highs on Friday are expected to reach right around 90°.

This would be the first 90° day in Lexington since September of last year. Yes the temperatures are hot, but thankfully it will be a “dry heat” as dewpoints won’t make the humidity feel unbearable.

There are a lot of events happening in central and eastern Kentucky this weekend, many of which are outdoors. Make sure you are taking care of yourself with the hot temperatures. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you are going to be outside for extended periods of time. The warmest day of the weekend will be Saturday as many areas will peak in the low 90s. There may be a *brief* shower or storm that will fire up during the late afternoon and evening. This threat is low but if anything this will cool the conditions down briefly. Mainly dry conditions are expected all weekend long, with a slight drop in temperatures on Sunday into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Changes are on the way next week as this streak of hot temperatures won’t be lasting long. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Monday into Tuesday as a frontal system sweeps through the region. This will drop our temperatures by the middle portions of next week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s, while overnight lows may drop as low as the low 50s. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team of the latest updates.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, possible late day shower. Highs in the low 90s.