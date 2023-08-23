Hot temperatures continue ahead of late week storm chances

Hot temperatures continue on Wednesday but we do see a bit of relief from the high humidity. Drier air moved in late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning and that allowed for temperatures to drop into the 60s Wednesday morning. By the afternoon temps in the 90s will return. Overnight, temperatures will only drop into the low-to-mid 70s and warmer air is set to move in for Thursday and Friday. Feels-like temperatures will likely soar into the low 100s both Thursday and Friday. There will be the chance of a few storms both days as well. The better chance will be Friday where all of central and eastern Kentucky has a Level 1 Severe Risk. There will be plenty heat and moisture to fuel any storms that do fire up, so make you are staying weather aware. Good news is that a cold front will push through the region late Saturday into Sunday. This will drop temperatures into the low 80s Sunday and those more comfortable conditions will last through the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot temps. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very hot. Shower or storm possible. Highs in the mid-90s, feels-like temps in the low 100s.