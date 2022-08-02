Hot and humid midweek ahead of more late week storms

After dodging heavy rain Monday night, hot and humid conditions return for the midweek

Thankfully heavy and rain and storms did not develop in eastern Kentucky Monday night, allowing for the Flood Watch that had previously been issued to be canceled. A few isolated storms will be possible for the remainder of the day on Tuesday. Most of that activity will remain in western Kentucky. Heat and humidity will be on the climb through Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Tuesday, while heat indices will reach the 90s.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures will soar into the 90s, while the humidity will be increasing as well. Heat indices reach near 100 in many spots. With thousands still without power in eastern Kentucky, this will be another threat to those impacted by the devastating flooding last week.

Storms return to the forecast late week. A frontal boundary will drop into the region on Thursday and bring the potential for heavy rain late Thursday into Friday. It is still to be determined who will receive the heaviest rain, so stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.