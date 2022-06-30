Hot and humid conditions return

Heat and humidity returns ahead of holiday weekend showers and storms

After a comfortable start to the week, hot and humid conditions return for your Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A few stray showers and storms will be possible as well. The main threat for any rain will be for southern portions of the viewing area during the afternoon and evening. This hot and humid pattern will continue into Friday and will help strengthen showers and storms heading into the holiday weekend.

Much Needed Weekend Rainfall

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning and the Moderate Drought in Kentucky has expanded. Many areas are running well below average in terms of rainfall over the last few weeks. Thankfully there are scattered showers and storms in the forecast this weekend. The much needed rainfall just happens to be in the forecast for one of the most active weekends all year, Independence Day Weekend. This weekend won’t be a washout, but there will be daily rain chances. We will also be staying warm and muggy throughout the weekend as well.

Active Pattern Continues Next Week

The active pattern that gets going this weekend will likely continue into next week. Wetter than normal conditions are in the forecast through the end of next week. This will also help aid in the drought relief across central and eastern Kentucky. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more updates.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Hot and humid with a stray late day shower or storm possible. Highs in the low-90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Stray storm early, turning mostly clear. Lows in the low-70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.