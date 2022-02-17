Hero recognized for life-saving CPR actions

Charlotte Callan honored for saving a woman's life.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington hero was recognized Thursday for her life-saving actions in October 2021. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton named February 17, 2022 Charlotte Callan Day.

Sarah Katzenmaier was all smiles and laughs while honoring the woman who saved her life, Charlotte Callan.

“I did not rush to meet Charlotte face-to-face because it was so overwhelming, what do I say to this person who saved my life,” says Katzenmaier.

During Lexington’s 2021 Thriller Parade, Katzenmaier collapsed in the middle of a crowd, from a heart problem. That’s when Callan, a U.K. HealthCare employee, stepped in to help.

“I am proud I was able to take command in a hectic situation, to restore order in a fearful crowd, while successfully delivering CPR to Sarah until EMS arrived,” says Callan.

“We know that we are only a small part of the chain of survival that has to take place in order for one of the cardiac arrest incidents to be successful,” says Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells. “And the probably primary part of that chain is early CPR, and that was exactly what Charlotte was able to provide.”

With February being American Heart Month, Gorton as well as the Lexington Fire Department urge everyone to learn how to do CPR, because you never know when you might need to save a life.

“It’s most likely that you’re going to save someone very close to you, this instance was different, but usually you’re going to use it to save someone you love,” says Katzenmaier.

Lexington Fire says it offers free CPR classes to the community. To find out more about its classes, call (859)231-5662.