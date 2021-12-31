Heavy Rain & Storm Potential Through Saturday Night

Jeff Andrews,

 

We have an elevated risk for severe weather tonight through Saturday night.  Flooding is fairly certain.  Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail are all a possibility. The highest threat seems to be Saturday late afternoon into the early evening.  We will see numerous waves of heavy rain late tonight through mid-evening Saturday night. 3-4″ total rainfall is possible in spots.  We follow the storms up with much colder weather Sunday and Monday.  A wintry mix is possible Sunday.

New Year’s Eve: Scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm here and there.  Heavy rain is likely after midnight. A low tonight of 58.

New Year’s Day (Saturday): Waves of heavy rain and breezy.  Rain chances 100%. A high of 65.

Saturday night: Breezy behind a cold front and falling temperatures as the rain exits.  A low of 44.

Sunday: Our high is likely after midnight at 44. Falling temperatures.  rain/snow shower chances at 50%.  Minimal accumulation.

Monday: Sunny, but cold.  A high of 37.

 

