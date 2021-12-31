Heavy Rain & Storm Potential Through Saturday Night

We have an elevated risk for severe weather tonight through Saturday night. Flooding is fairly certain. Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail are all a possibility. The highest threat seems to be Saturday late afternoon into the early evening. We will see numerous waves of heavy rain late tonight through mid-evening Saturday night. 3-4″ total rainfall is possible in spots. We follow the storms up with much colder weather Sunday and Monday. A wintry mix is possible Sunday.

New Year’s Eve: Scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm here and there. Heavy rain is likely after midnight. A low tonight of 58.

New Year’s Day (Saturday): Waves of heavy rain and breezy. Rain chances 100%. A high of 65.

Saturday night: Breezy behind a cold front and falling temperatures as the rain exits. A low of 44.

Sunday: Our high is likely after midnight at 44. Falling temperatures. rain/snow shower chances at 50%. Minimal accumulation.

Monday: Sunny, but cold. A high of 37.