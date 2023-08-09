Heavy rain and storms move in tonight

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ ABC 36): Good Wednesday everyone, we are starting the day with some patchy fog and will end it with heavy rain and storms. But in the middle of that is sunshine and temperatures hitting the mid 80s. We run a low end risk of some severe storms with gusty to damaging winds the main concern for any storm that goes severe. The SPC has all of central and eastern Kentucky in a “MARGINAL” risk (level 1/5) with the threat ramping up a bit to our west.

Our focus then shifts to heavy rain for the overnight and into the first part of our Saturday with some local high water issues possible. The WPC has our area in a risk for excessive rainfall.

A general 1″-3″ is likely to fall through Thursday. With a saturated ground from recent heavy rains, that is more than enough to cause some issues.

The Thursday morning commute could be a slow one as future cast shows a lot of heavy rain across the area during that time.

We clear out by later Thursday and that will set us up for a great summer like Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and sunshine. Some scattered storms will be around for the upcoming weekend but it is not a wash out by any means. Our next front likely moves in on Monday and that could bring some more widespread rain and storms.

