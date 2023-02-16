Heavy rain and severe storms Thursday

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has a look at your Thursday forecast

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Thursday. A Level 3 (Enhanced) Severe Risk is in place for a large section of the viewing area. There is also a Flood Watch in effect for the southern half of the viewing area as well. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary weather threat today, while flash flooding and an isolated tornado will be possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect for south-central and southeast Kentucky through early Friday morning. 2-3 inches of rain is in the forecast, with isolated higher amounts possible. Remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” when you approach a flooded roadway.

The latest Severe Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center keeps a large section of the region within a Level 3 Risk. The greatest risk for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening hours today. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, while there is also the threat for a few quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible.

As a cold front passes overnight temperatures will plummet. Many areas will start Friday morning below freezing, even into the upper 20s. A few light snow showers and flakes will be possible during the first half of the day as well.

The weekend will start off cold Saturday morning but will be dry. Morning lows Saturday will be in the low-to-mid 20s before temps warm up into the upper 40s for the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will be in place both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday is our Dillon Gaudet “Go Day”. Enjoy it because active weather returns next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Heavy rain and severe storms. Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain early, switching to a few flakes late. Lows fall into the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with a few flakes. Highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.