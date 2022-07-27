Heavy rain and flooding threat continues through the end of the week

Rain was not as heavy or widespread Wednesday morning, and as a result, there have been fewer flooding issues. However, with our stationary boundary nearby and more rain expected, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area through Wednesday evening.

In addition to a flooding threat Wednesday afternoon, there is a low-end risk for an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm. The primary concern with any severe thunderstorm that develops will be damaging wind gusts. Most of us will not see severe weather.

On the southern side of the front, the air mass is very humid despite temperatures remaining cooler than in previous weeks.

It will be difficult to pinpoint precisely when and where areas of showers and thunderstorms develop through Friday, but any cluster of storms that pop up will be efficient rain producers, with plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to work with. However, We will be keeping a close eye on repeated rounds of showers and storms over the same locations that could lead to flooding on Wednesday night and Thursday. Coverage in storms may be slightly higher Thursday afternoon.

Between now and Friday evening, central and eastern Kentucky can expect 1-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts. After Friday, the front will finally sink to the south, and high pressure will temporarily take hold of our weather pattern Saturday, with only isolated rain chances.

Sunday will be the start of yet another unsettled pattern with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms that will carry us into the new work week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: On and off showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.