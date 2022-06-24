Heat and humidity are back for the weekend

Great weather is expected to close the work week with warm temperatures and sunshine on Friday. Despite temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s this afternoon, the dew point will stay at a very tolerable level.

Saturday, our south to southwest flow will begin to increase, meaning moisture and humidity will return to Central and Eastern Kentucky. Temperatures will likely climb into the low 90s. The added humidity may lead to a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The best chance of these showers and thunderstorms will be across Southern Kentucky.

One final day of heat and humidity is expected Sunday. We will be watching a cold front pushing south across the Blue Grass State during the late afternoon. The cold front will likely trigger another round of showers and thunderstorms that will carry with us into the overnight hours. Storms may be gusty with heavy rain and frequent lightning, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Beyond Sunday, next week is looking dry with slowly warming temperatures.