Health and Wellness Expo comes to Lexington

Vendors set up to bring natural products and services to the community.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Health and Wellness Expo set up to bring natural remedies and products to the community. Vendors set up with chemical-free cleaning products, makeup and skincare products, essential oils, even service providers like chiropractors and massage therapists.

The Kentucky Health and Wellness Expo comes to the area about two or three times a year and organizers say they’re glad to showcase these services as an alternative to everyday practices.

“We’re hoping that people take away an opportunity to seek different alternative resources for their skincare, for their medications, or for even just using chiropractic care as opposed to surgery sometimes,” says coordinator Bonita Smith Taylor.

The Health and Wellness Expo coordinator says to be on the lookout for the next one sometime this summer.