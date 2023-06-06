Hazy skies Tuesday ahead of Wednesday cold front

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

Hazy and smoky skies continue across Kentucky for your Tuesday. Upper level winds have funneled the smoke to Kentucky from multiple fires across Canada. This haze will make for a muted sunset this evening. Some of the smoke particles will reach the surface, which be unhealthy to lose that are sensitive to air quality concerns. The good news is that we will get a break from the smoke tomorrow. That is thanks to a cold front will push through the region on Wednesday.

This will bring some much needed rain for us. It won’t be a lot but rainfall totals will peak around half inch to an inch at the higher end. The main time frame of the rain will be during the morning hours through the early afternoon. The showers and a few storms will be moving from north-to-south, so the I-64 corridor will be seeing improving conditions early Wednesday than southeast Kentucky. Temperatures will also take a nosedive Wednesday. Afternoon highs will struggle to even reach the low 70s, especially in southern Kentucky.

After the front passes, refreshing air filters into the region. Beautiful conditions will close out the week on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 70s on Thursday and climb near 80 by Friday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Hazy and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers move in late. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms early, clearing late in the day. Highs in the low 70s.