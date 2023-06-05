Hazy skies and lower temperatures ahead

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Monday evening everyone, its been a warm and beautiful day across Kentucky once again. But here are todays weather headlines to track the coming week.

First order of business is the haze and smoke diving into Kentucky this evening – Tuesday straight from the Canadian wildfires in eastern Canada.

This will make for hazy skies/air so if you have asthma or any breathing problems then note. It should though make for some beautiful sunsets the next couple nights. Highs on Tuesday are back into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. We see changes blow in here on Wednesday in the form of a cold front. This will bring a decent rain chance in here starting after in the wee hours of the day.

Rain showers will last into the afternoon as well.

This is not a lot of rain by any stretch of the imagination, but at this point we will take every drop we can get as we are very dry.

This will knock highs down Wednesday – Friday with upper 70s to near 80 with low humidity. Thursday and Friday are also mainly sunny. Temperatures start to come up a bit by Saturday with mid 80s and more in the way of humidity… skies will be mostly sunny again. Our next chance of rain comes Sunday when scattered showers and storms look possible.

We will watch that closely to see if it can give us some good rain. As always the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you updated. Back here in the short term…

TONIGHT:

TUESDAY: