Hank the horse to visit Rock House Brewing

Meet Hank, Enjoy a Pint, and Help Kids Discover their Passion for Reading

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Hank’s Sake has announced a special meet and greet fundraiser March 20 from 2-6 P.M. at Rock House Brewing in Lexington.

For Hank’s Sake, a central Kentucky-based nonprofit organization, is committed to rescuing neglected and abused horses, providing them with loving care, rehabilitation, and re-training for useful purposes. For Hank’s Sake also plays a leading role in raising awareness of the need to actively identify and care for neglected horses.

One of For Hank’s Sake’s primary initiatives is their Pages for a Purpose Literacy Excellence Program which encourages kids of all ages to achieve literacy excellence through horses and equine related learning activities.

“Through increased literacy rates we can see students excel in confidence, educational achievement, and greater success,” says Tammi Jo Regan, Hank’s “Mom”. “We have created pathways through creative, engaging, and effective reading programs for children. Hank is on a mission to continue giving children a brighter future through his reading programs.”

Hank is looking forward to seeing his friends and posing with guests for photos which will be featured in TOPS in Lexington.

“We’re delighted to partner with For Hank’s Sake and help them inspire the youth of our community to discover, or rediscover the magic of reading,” says Savannah Blank, events manager at Rock House Brewing. “It’s critical for children to embrace literacy at a young age as an essential part of their educational journey”.

For more information on For Hank’s Sake, click the link HERE or visit social media at @forhankssake. More information on Rock House Brewing, can be found HERE or on social media at @rockhousebrewing.