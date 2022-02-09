Hal Rogers apologizes for using vulgarity when asked to mask-up

The comment was aimed at Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVQ/ABC NEWS) – Republican Congressman Hal Rogers, of Somerset, apologized Tuesday after using a vulgarity when asked to mask-up by Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, of Ohio, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus.

Here is the Tweet sent by Congresswoman Beatty recounting the incident:

Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, “kiss my ass.”

The Tweet received more than 10,000 likes and 5,000 retweets in less than an hour from its posting.

Here are follow-up Tweets from Rep. Beatty:

“This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe,” she wrote.

In a third and final tweet, Beatty tagged Rogers’ Twitter account and said, “when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me.”

Congressman Rogers released the following statement:

“This afternoon, I met with Congresswoman Beatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost.”