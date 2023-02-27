Gusty winds & storm threat Monday

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has a look at your Monday forecast

Gusty winds and a severe storm threat are in the forecast for your Monday. A Wind Advisory is in place for all counties in the ABC 36 viewing area. Wind gusts over 50 MPH will be possible, especially during the midday. Wind damage and isolated power outages will be possible, especially in central Kentucky. There is also a severe storm for the northern half of the ABC 36 viewing area. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, while northern Kentucky has a low tornado risk. The timeframe of the severe weather will be the late morning through the afternoon.

Breezy conditions will continue overnight but rain showers will exit. Temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 40s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday is looking like the nicest day of the week weather-wise. Temperatures will climb into the upper-50s and skies will turn mostly sunny.

The second half of the week will be active as well. Temperatures soar into the mid-70s on Wednesday ahead of late day showers that will continue overnight. Heavy rain will be possible in southern Kentucky during this time as well. Another round of heavy rain will be moving in late Thursday night into Friday. This could bring the heaviest rain of the whole week, especially in northern Kentucky.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more updates.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms, gusty winds likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Gusty winds with showers exiting. Lows in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Gradually clearing skies, mild temps. Highs in the upper 50s.