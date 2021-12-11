Damage worse than originally thought, twister may have been a record; Boyle, other counties also cleaning up

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Photos of tornado damage at the Airport in Danville. MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN/AP/WTVQ) – After a catastrophic tornado leveled the building, the families of workers at a Mayfield, Kentucky, candle factory are searching for loved ones who they haven’t been able to reach hours after the storm. Paige Tingle is looking for her mother-in-law, Jill Monroe. Tingle said the family last spoke with Monroe around 9:30 p.m. ET when she was in the bathroom in the safe shelter area. Currently, Tingle and her husband are driving from Oldham County, Kentucky to Mayfield. “[Monroe] has lung problems, she has heart problems,” Tingle said. “We’ve got to get her.” Tingle says that they have checked local hospitals, but Monroe has not been admitted. They have been calling her phone and it’s still ringing, but no one has picked up. Paducah, Kentucky, resident Ivy Williams told CNN his wife Janine Williams is also unaccounted for. Williams said he last heard from his wife last night before the tornado hit. His daughter told him that the factory was damaged, but when Williams arrived on the scene, he wasn’t prepared to see the building was completely leveled. He told CNN that he even helped pull some people from the rubble. However, he still hasn’t found his wife. “I’m looking for you, baby,” Williams said. “We’re all looking for you right now.”

Whitney Westerfield, a certified drone operator and Kentucky state senator, shot drone videos and photos of the damage in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday morning. Westerfield wasn’t sure what the buildings in the photo were. Some of the nearby buildings appeared to be destroyed. See the photos:

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said damage is worse than previously thought in western Kentucky after deadly tornadoes ripped through the state. “We have half of some of our towns here in western Kentucky that are just gone. It’s hard to see,” Beshear told CNN. He said at least 50 people are dead, but he estimated there will be more fatalities. At the site of a leveled candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, Beshear said there has not been a successful rescue since 3 a.m. ET. “This tornado on the ground for 200-plus miles, everything in its wake is gone — homes, businesses, government buildings, just gone. There are pieces of industrial facilities in trees. It’s hard to imagine that this is even possible,” he said. Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan told CNN that “it looks like a bomb has gone on off here.” Beshear said resources are in the process of being sent to damaged areas. “The National Guard is being deployed both at this site and to even go house to house. I would say door to door, but most of them aren’t standing,” he said. “We’ve requested an emergency declaration from the White House. That is in process. We are told it’s going to happen and they are already sending resources our way. We’ve got first responders from all over the commonwealth, coming to where they’re needed the most. Mayfield is ground zero,” he said.

A plausible “quad-state” tornado potentially cut a path 250 miles long across four states Friday evening, leaving a path of devastation. “The storm of this latest severe weather event tracked more than 250 miles through several states (including Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky),” the National Weather Service in Little Rock tweeted. “One or more deadly tornadoes were spawned, with major structural damage noted.” It will take days for the National Weather Service to conduct reviews of the path and it likely won’t be confirmed if this was one single tornado on the ground for the entirety or multiples until sometime next week. As the storm was ongoing last night, the Storm Prediction Center said the long-track supercell in Kentucky had a nearly continuous tornado debris signature on radar for over three hours. By the time the storm ended, it appears that the debris signature likely lasted continually for at least four hours. To note: If confirmed that a single tornado tracked this entire distance of 250 miles across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky, it would become the longest recorded single tornado path in history. That length would make this ‘quad-state’ tornado longer than the historic ‘tri-state’ tornado in 1925, which traveled across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and traveled 219 miles. This single storm has reportedly caused considerable tornado damage in Monette, Arkansas, and Mayfield and Central City, Kentucky. It will take days for the National Weather Service to conduct reviews of the path and we won’t know if this was one single tornado or multiples until sometime next week. Read the tweet:

Tornado warnings issued from December 10th through the morning of December 11th. More than 100 tornado warnings were issued by National Weather Service offices Friday before midnight. That is the highest number of tornado warnings issued for a December day, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

Heavy damage is seen in Mayfield, Kentucky after a tornado swept through the area. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images President Biden called losing a loved one in a storm like the ones that swept across parts of the US early Saturday “an unimaginable tragedy.” “This morning, I was briefed on the devastating tornadoes across the central US,” Biden tweeted. “To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We’re working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue.”

GRAVES, Ky. (WTVQ/CNN/AP) – Lexington and other area fire departments are sending teams to Western Kentucky as more than 50 people are dead after tornadoes ripped through the state overnight. Two Lexington fire crews left at about 10 a.m. Saturday for Graves County, one of the hardest hit areas, the department said.

A survivor of one of the hardest hit places recounts her harrowing story in Graves County. And meanwhile, as of about 10 a.m. Saturday, power remains out for about 400 customers along a path from Danville and Junction City east to Waco on the Madison/Estill County line, including residents in the Stanton area, according to

Kentucky Utilities.

Scattered outages impacting less than 50 people are reported in Lexington and Frankfort and about 200 people are without power in the Shelbyville are without power, according to the utility.

More than 500 people are without power in the Burnside and Somerset area in Pulaski County. Other outages are reported near Morehead in Rowan County.

To the south, some 200 people are without power scattered along a line from Flat Lick in Knox County to Harlan in Perry County to the Virginia and Tennessee lines.

Statewide, at least 50 people are likely dead after multiple tornadoes barreled through southwestern Kentucky late Friday, according to Beshear.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at a briefing Saturday morning, calling the storms that hit the state “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”

Beshear will tour areas impacted by the tornadoes that ripped through his state overnight, according to a release from his office Saturday. Beshear will first go to Mayfield Saturday morning, then to Dawson Springs in the afternoon, his office said.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul issued a statement promising support to local officials following the overnight devastation from deadly storms across the state. “Our hearts are broken for all those suffering from last night’s terrible storms. I and my team will do all we can to assist local and state officials as they lead the immediate response, and will aggressively help families, businesses, and officials access recovery resources,” Paul tweeted.

Preliminary investigations indicate four tornadoes may have hit the state, including one that potentially stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles, Beshear said. Damage has been reported in at least 15 counties stretching across western Kentucky.

The worst destruction was in Graves County, he said, particularly the town of Mayfield. “It hit Mayfield as hard as just about any town … has ever been hit.”

The most severe damage appeared to be at a candle factory that was destroyed in the town of about 10,000 residents in southwestern Kentucky.

“There were about 110 people in it at the time that the tornado hit it. We believe we’ll lose at least dozens of those individuals,” Beshear said.

A tornado left the candle factory, “just a pile of rubble,” a storm chaser on the ground told CNN. “When I got to this area, it was flashing lights in every direction. Trees down, roads impassable. It looked like a war zone. … What you’re seeing behind me is nothing to what goes on for the next four or five miles,” Michael Gordon told the network. There were about 110 people inside the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory at the time the tornado hit, Beshear said during a morning press conference, adding that “we believe we’ll lose at least dozens of those individuals.” Search-and-rescue teams are in the process of going through the rubble, Gordon said. Kentucky U.S. Rep. James Comer told CNN that it appears the worst of the damage is in the Mayfield area. He said it was the candle factory’s busiest time of the year because of the holiday season, and it was one of the largest employers in the town. “When [first-responders] arrived on the scene, they didn’t think there would be any survivors. But they could hear people yelling for help. And they pulled people out, some people that didn’t experience any damages. But, of course, now, you’re at the point to where you’re pulling out the people that didn’t make it. And there’s still lots of people unaccounted for in that factory,” Comer said. Comer said the area will need a lot of assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky shared his condolences following the devastation caused by tornadoes across his state. “I am praying for the lives lost and communities impacted by the tornado devastation throughout the Commonwealth,” McConnell said in a statement. Winter commencement ceremonies scheduled for Saturday at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green were canceled due to the aftermath of a major tornado outbreak in the region.

“WKU remains without power,” the school tweeted early Saturday. “No injuries are reported on campus, but there is significant tornado damage in the area.” Students on campus were advised to remain in place, while others were told not to travel to the campus. “WKU is in contact with all residential staff, and no injuries are reported on campus at this time,” the university said.

According to Emergency Management, 181 National Guardsmen are on the way to western Ky.

At midnight, Beshear declared a state of emergency.

“We will get make it through this, we will rebuild,” Beshear said at a 4 a.m. press conference. “We are strong, resilient people, and we will be there every step of the way.”

Overall, tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas.

Kyana Parsons-Perez, a factory employee in the candle factory, was trapped under five feet of debris for at least two hours until rescuers managed to free her.

According to the Associated Press, in an interview with TODAY, she said it was the “absolutely the most terrifying” event she had ever experienced. “I did not think I was going to make it at all.”

Just before the tornado struck, the building’s lights flickered. She felt a gust of wind, her ears started “popping” and then, “Boom. Everything came down on us.” People started screaming, and she heard Hispanic workers praying in Spanish.

Among those who helped rescue the trapped workers were inmates from the nearby Graves County Jail, she said.

“They could have used that moment to try to run away or anything, but they did not. They were there, helping us,” she said.

At least one person died at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, Police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters Saturday morning. The roof of the building was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed.

Two people at the facility were taken by helicopter to hospitals in St. Louis, Fillback said. The chief said he did not know how serious their injuries were. Edwardsville is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the damage was caused by straight-line storms or a tornado, but the National Weather Service office near St. Louis reported “radar-confirmed tornadoes” in the Edwardsville area around the time of the collapse.

About 30 people who were in the building were taken by bus to the police station in nearby Pontoon Beach for evaluation.

Early Saturday, rescue crews were still sorting through the rubble. Fillback said the process could take several more hours. Cranes and backhoes were brought in to help move debris.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported that the Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville opened with two warehouses in 2016, with 1.5 million square feet (about 139,000 square meters) of space. The warehouses are used to store items until they are shipped to mail-order customers.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now,” Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a written statement Friday night. “We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available.”

Workers at a National Weather Service office had to take shelter as a tornado passed near their office in Weldon Spring, Missouri, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of St. Louis. One person died and two others were injured in building collapses near the towns of Defiance and New Melle, both just a few miles from the weather service office.

A tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home in Arkansas on Friday night, killing one person and trapping 20 people inside as the building collapsed, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Associated Press.

Five people had serious injuries, and a few others had minor ones, he said. The nursing home has 86 beds.

Three storm-related deaths were confirmed in Tennessee, said Dean Flener, spokesman for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. Two of the deaths occurred in Lake County, and the third was in Obion County — both in the northwestern corner of the state.

In Kentucky, several buildings collapsed during the severe weather that struck Mayfield, said Sarah Burgess, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police.

“The entire building is essentially leveled,” she said.

Farther east in Bowling Green, Western Kentucky University said on Twitter that emergency crews were assessing significant storm damage and that no injuries were immediately reported. However, the school called off commencement ceremonies that were planned for Saturday because the campus was without power.

“It’s obvious we had major wind damage,” said Ronnie Ward, a Bowling Green police spokesman, in a telephone interview.

Rescue efforts in Bowling Green and elsewhere were hampered by debris strewn across roads. Ward said numerous apartment complexes in Bowling Green had major structural damage, and some factories had collapsed during the storms.

“Right now we’re focusing on the citizens, trying to get to everybody that needs us,” Ward said.