GoFundMe created for family who lost everything in Lexington home fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A GoFundMe has been created to help a family of four who lost everything in a house fire in Lexington on Saturday.

The community is hoping to raise $20,000 for the Nguyen family. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the family, including two children, lost everything.

The fire happened on Jane Briggs Avenue around 4 p.m.

As of publishing time, nearly $8,000 has been raised.

If you’d like to donate, head here: Nguyen Family of 4: Home Fire, Lost Everything

