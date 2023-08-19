Lexington Police battle house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington Fire Department has been on scene of a large house fire this afternoon.

The fire department tells ABC 36 they were dispatched to the 200 block of Jane Briggs Avenue just before 4:00 p.m. this afternoon to a fire.

Crews found heavy smoke when they arrived. They say the back side of the house collapsed.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

We don’t know the cause or origin of the fire at this time.

We’ll keep updated as we learn more.