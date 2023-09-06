“Go ahead, come in and get checked out.”: When to go to the doctor

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — According to the Fayette County Health Department there have been over 300 lab-confirmed COVID cases in the last week.

Dr. Caitlynn Iddings, with Pediatric and Adolescent Associates, says if you start feeling sick to monitor your symptoms.

And if you think you have COVID, to get an at home test.

“So if you’re like I’m not having a fever, or I’m just kind of congested, my throat hurts I just want to make sure I don’t have COVID before I go back to work or send my kid back to school those are really valid,” said Iddings. “You can still pick those up at most pharmacies or even just over the counter and test yourself. So if that’s negative and you don’t have a fever and you’re otherwise feeling okay, it’s okay to just sort of treat those symptoms as sinus symptoms or other common cold symptoms.”

However, if symptoms last longer than a few days or get worse then she recommends going to the doctor.

“If there’s a fever present that may be a reason to go to the doctor,” said Iddings. “You know of course you need to stay home until you’re fever free for 24 hours, you’re less likely to be contagious to others at that point.”

“But again those at home tests are available for COVID, of course their not for flu and strep. So if you think you have something more contagious it wouldn’t be a bad idea if it’s lingering for two or three days to go ahead and come in and get checked out.”

She recommends going ahead and getting your vaccines now.

But if you happen to get sick before then, antivirals are available.

“For flu and COVID we still do have some pretty decent antivirals that you can start, if it’s within the first two days of the onset of illness, two to three days. Those can really be helpful.”

Dr. Iddings also says that if you are sick to stay home, make sure you are getting plenty of rest, stay well hydrated and eat well balanced and nutritional meals.