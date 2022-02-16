Get your cookie fix during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2022

Buy cookies February 18, 19 & 20: Kentucky booth sales and DoorDash delivery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) will celebrate female entrepreneurship and leadership during National Cookie Weekend 2022 this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 18, 19 and 20.

According to GSKWR, this weekend is dedicated to driving awareness for the Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program. As a key pillar of the Girl Scout experience, customers are encouraged to support young female entrepreneurs on their journey to becoming leaders.

Between Feb. 18 and 20, cookies will be available from local Girl Scouts at in-person booths and through an exclusive partnership with DoorDash.

When customers purchase cookies, they support the critical entrepreneurship and financial skills that remain with these young females throughout their entire life, according to GSKWR.

“Girls develop budgeting, customer service, and money management skills through cookie sales, helping them become financially empowered and proud leaders,” said Susan Douglas, CEO, GSKWR.

During National Cookie Weekend, and throughout the entire Girl Scout Cookie Season, customers located in Erlanger, Lexington, and Ashland, can purchase cookies through DoorDash, the food ordering platform, for on-demand delivery or for pickup at a nearby booth on Fridays and Saturdays.

According to GSKWR, DoorDash is offering a free box of cookies on orders over $25 with the code “GIRLSCOUTS.” Kentucky Girl Scouts will work alongside DoorDash representatives and technology to fulfill, track, and manage orders. All local purchases made through DoorDash stay local, benefiting the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road.

Local Girl Scouts will continue to market their business online via the Smart Cookies Platform, according to GSKWR. This online tool offers direct shipment and local delivery for all cookie orders. Customers can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, a platform that highlights where local girls will be hosting in-person booths.

According to GSKWR, all proceeds from cookie sales are girl-focused, with 19% going toward camp programs and properties, 19% toward troop proceeds and rewards, and 33% toward membership, volunteer development and program support. Girl Scout Cookie sales represent over 80% of GSKWR’s annual operating budget, supporting the vital programming that leaves a lifelong impact on Kentucky’s future female leaders.

For more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Financial Literacy Program click HERE or contact Carolyn McNerney, Product Sales Director at cmcnerney@gswrc.org.

To buy Girl Scout Cookies, click HERE.

You can read more about Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road HERE.