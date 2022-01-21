Georgetown searches for concrete-tossing burglary suspect

Man tosses concrete block through window at Shell station

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown police need the community’s help identifying a man who threw a concrete block through a store window and burglarized the business.

At approximately 4:49 a.m. Friday, the Georgetown Police responded to the Shell on East Main Street in reference to a burglary, the department said.

The unknown person threw a concrete block through the glass door and entered the store. While inside, the subject stole merchandise which included cigarettes and lottery tickets. The suspect was wearing blue tennis shoes and appeared to have fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information should call 502-863-7820. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted using the Tip 411 app. Officer A. Miller is the investigating officer.