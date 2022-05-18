Geoffrey Young secures Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

Young to face Congressman Andy Bar this November in the General Election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geoffrey Young has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District. According to unofficial results from the Associated Press, Young narrowly beat Chris Preece 52% to 48%.

Young will now face Congressman Andy Barr this November in the General Election. You can read more about Barr securing the Republican nomination HERE.