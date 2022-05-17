Andy Barr wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) – Andy Barr has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, the unofficial results were called at 7:31 p.m. EDT.

Barr defeated Derek Petteys to secure the Republican nomination.

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr released this statement:

“I am humbled and honored by the trust and confidence that Sixth District Republican voters once again placed in me tonight. I’m running for re-election because our nation is in crisis and we need proven leaders now more than ever. If the people of the Sixth District give me the responsibility to continue to represent them in Congress this November, I will work hard to advocate for freedom over Socialism, to end inflation, and to promote Kentucky’s signature industries, including horses, bourbon and auto manufacturing. Finally, I will fight to protect our national security by supporting policies that will secure our southern border, stop the war on domestic energy production and restore American energy dominance, and bolster our national defense to deter our adversaries including Russia, Iran, and the Chinese Communist Party.”

According to Barr’s campaign office, Congressman Barr was endorsed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, National Right to Life, and the National Rifle Association. The Barr campaign has assembled a war chest of over $2 million heading into the election in November.

Congressman Barr serves as a senior member of the House Financial Services and Foreign Affairs Committees. Since May of 2020, Congressman Barr has served on the House China Task Force. Additionally, Congressman Barr is the top Republican on the Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security, International Development and Monetary Policy that has jurisdiction over the Treasury Department’s implementation of sanctions.