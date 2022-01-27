Garrard County investigators searching for ‘Duck’ Johnson

Man wanted for assault, criminal mischief

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Garrard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Paul Jacob Johnson, who goes by the nickname ‘Duck.’

Johnson is wanted for ton charges of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Paul “Duck” Johnson is asked to contact the Garrard Co Sheriffs Office at 859-792-3591 or garrardsheriff@gmail.com. People providing information can remain anonymous.