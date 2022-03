Gardenside Park in Lexington closed for construction work

The closure is expected to last up to six weeks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gardenside Park in Lexington will be closed 24 hours a day starting today, Thursday, March 3, according to the city.

The closure, which is expected to last up to six weeks, will allow crews to install a new sanitary sewer line.

The park is located between Della Drive and Holly Springs Drive.