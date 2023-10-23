Frost advisory tonight before warm temperatures

Good Sunday evening everyone, it has been a cool October day across the Bluegrass with a frost threat on the way tonight. For that reason, a FROST ADVISORY is out until 10:00am Monday as temperatures hit the low to mid 30s. Take any necessary precautions to plants/flowers tonight that you aren’t ready to let go of just yet.

Temperatures by Monday will be into the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. But Tuesday – Thursday will see temperatures spiking into the 70s… possibly deep into the 70s with sunshine. Friday and Saturday will still see temperatures into the 70s but with scattered showers around. Neither day is a washout by any means.

We then wait a major US storm system to impact MANY Americans Sunday/Monday. Exact timing on the impacts here in Kentucky will be lined out in the coming days as lots of changes will still come this many days out. But we could be in for heavy rain, wind, and storms with VERY COLD air behind it around Halloween.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for updates.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, cold, and frosty. Lows in the low to mid 30s..

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, cool temperatures. Lows in the low-to-mid 40s.