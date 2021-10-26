Frost Advisory issued for Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Weather Service offices in Louisville and Jackson have issued a Frost Advisory for portions of central and eastern Kentucky.

It’s not snow… but our first Frost Advisory of the season has been issued for central Kentucky! Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 30s overnight and early Wednesday morning. #kywx pic.twitter.com/131jSZnyxG — Dillon Gaudet (@GaudetWeather) October 26, 2021

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s, allowing for frost to potentially develop in sheltered valleys where temperatures will briefly drop closer to the freezing mark. Frost could kill or damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

The average first frost of the fall season occurs between October 21st – 31st in the Lexington area. The average first freeze of the fall season occurs between November 1st-10th. A hard freeze is where temperatures drop below freezing for an extended time which threatens seasonal vegetation. A “soft” frost occurs when temperatures drop near freezing for a brief time, this is more likely to occur in protected valleys where colder, more dense air settles.

You can see the full ABC36 Storm Team forecast HERE.