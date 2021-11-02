Freeze Warning in effect overnight

Temperatures forecast to drop below freezing Wednesday morning.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Weather Service offices in Louisville and Jackson have issued a Freeze Warning for much of central and eastern Kentucky. The Freeze Warning will begin at 12 A.M. Wednesday and last until 9 A.M. Wednesday for Lexington and surrounding areas.

In addition to the Freeze Warning, a Frost Advisory as been issued for Knott and Perry counties beginning at 2 A.M. Wednesday and lasting until 10 A.M. Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop below freezing shortly after midnight and likely stay below 32° for a few hours Wednesday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect any outdoor vegetation or pluming ahead of the subfreezing conditions.

A hard freeze is where temperatures drop below freezing for an extended time which threatens seasonal vegetation. A “soft” frost occurs when temperatures drop near freezing for a brief time, this is more likely to occur in protected valleys where colder, more dense air settles.

