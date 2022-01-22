Frankfortcon brings nostalgia to fans

Saturday, Frankfortcon was held from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the Capital Plaza Hotel.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Star Wars, superhero, and comic book fans unite.

Saturday, Frankfortcon was held at the Capital Plaza Hotel, featuring vendors selling comic books, art, and memorabilia from everyone’s favorite movies, TV shows, and books.

Frankfort fan Luke Hippe even brought his car, which looks a lot like Doc Brown’s car from Back to the Future. He says it’s the nostalgia that brings him to Frankfortcon today.

“I love anything comic book related. I love Spider-Man and all that stuff. They have some super cool video games. It makes you feel like a kid again, connects you to your childhood. That’s what I really like about it, the main part for me, it’s just a lot of fun,” said Hippe.

The event brought dozens of people and lasted until 5 P.M.