Frankfort police catch suspect following string of robberies

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Frankfort police are investigating a string of robberies Sunday morning.

First, FPD officers were called to the 900 block of East Main Street around 7:50 A.M. for a robbery. A short time later, officers were called to the 200-block of Versailles Road for a second robbery.

Officers were able to match a description of the suspect from each location.

At 8: 41 A.M., third robbery was reported at the 300-block of Versailles road.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspects vehicle and license plate number.

Officers were called to Metro Street for a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle that matched the description from the robbery. After locating the vehicle, the suspect led officers in a chase on U.S. 127, where the suspect lost control and wrecked.

After a short foot chase Frankfort police took the suspect into custody.

According to police, charges are still being filed.

No further information will be released at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.