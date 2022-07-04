Fourth of July events around Central Kentucky

Parades, festivals and fireworks across Central Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are several events scheduled around Central Kentucky to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

In Frankfort, the Frankfort VFW Post 4075 will host the annual fireworks display on Monday at 9:30 p.m. Organizers say the fireworks display will take place downtown off Taylor Avenue and US-127. Buffalo Trace Distillery sponsors the fireworks show through proceeds raised in the Great Buffalo Trace 5K.

Lexington runners and walkers kicked off the holiday with the 46th annual Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run early Monday morning. According to the city, a festival will take place at Courthouse Plaza from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. complete with food trucks and musical performances. Organizers say the Fourth of July Parade rolls at 11:30 a.m. down Main Street from Midland to Mill Street. The city's Fireworks Spectacular is set for around 10 p.m. on Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

In Georgetown, the 2022 Independence Day Parade will take place at 11 a.m. on Main Street. The theme this year is "Celebrating Teachers". Fireworks will begin at dusk at Brooking Park.

In Wilmore, the community is invited to a parade which rolls at 10 a.m. A festival will immediately follow at the Wilmore Municipal Center. An opening ceremony patriotic program will begin at 11:15 a.m. Organizers say the community can take part in various arts and crafts, listen to music under the pavilion, take part in outdoor games and inflatables and more.

RJ Corman Railroad Group is hosting Nicholasville's Fourth of July fireworks show once again this year, overlooking the iconic display trains on US-27. Organizers say there will be limited parking on the RJ Corman property near the launch site.

In Richmond, festivities will take place at Lake Reba Park from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Organizers say there will be free swim at Paradise Cove, along with free mini golf at Adventure Falls. A fireworks show is set to take place at 10 p.m.

The City of Versailles will hold Fourth of July celebrations Monday beginning at 6 p.m. at Woodford County Park. Organizers say there are 13 food vendors and a number of activities for the kids including face painting, a DJ, dance contests and more. You're encouraged to bring your own picnic blankets and chairs. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.