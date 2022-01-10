Registration open for 46th Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run
Marks the return to a full in-person event with virtual option in July
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run returns this July to a full in-person event along with a virtual option, according to the City of Lexington. The Bluegrass 10,000 is a 10,000-meter race through the main business and historic districts of downtown Lexington.
The Bluegrass 10,000 starts and finishes at the intersection of North Limestone and Main Street. Wheelchair racers and elite runners are welcomed to start at the front of the line. No pets, roller skates, in-line skates, bicycles, scooters, or skateboards are allowed. You can view a course map HERE.
The last day to register for the race is Sunday, July 3. There will be no pickups on race day. According to organizers, there is a limited quantity of shirts ordered. Once they are sold out, no additional shirts will be ordered.
Race Start Times
- 7:25 a.m. – Wheelchair
- 7:30 a.m. – Runners
Other Information
- Start/finish line: Main Street/Limestone, downtown Lexington. Other course details to come.
- Racers lined up at the start line on Main Street before the race.
- Participant race results can be tracked and uploaded automatically by using the RaceJoy app.
- Friends and family are welcome to come downtown and watch the race from the sidewalk. They can also cheer along virtually and watch the race results on the RaceJoy app. Spectators must watch along the sides of the course and should not block the running route and finish line area.
- The awards ceremony will take place in the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza
- Awards are given to the overall top male and female for the foot race and wheelchair divisions. Age category winners are announced and receive their trophy following the overall awards.
- Awards are determined by the official race timer, Good Times Racing.
- Times for top competitors will be announced over Lexington Parks & Recreation’s social media that day.
The virtual race can be completed at any time from now until July 4. Virtual participants can use the RaceJoy app to upload their results. No awards will be given to virtual runners. Come to any packet pick-up to receive your race shirt.
According to organizers, the Fun Run is for those who want to run or walk up to one mile on Monday, July 4. The Fun Run begins parallel to the Bluegrass 10,000 start and ends at the same finish line. Strollers are allowed in the Fun Run. No pets, roller skates, in-line skates, bicycles, scooters, or skateboards are allowed. View the Fun Run race map.
The Bluegrass 10,000 is a footrace; however, wheelchair participants are encouraged to participate. Wheelchair and crank participants are governed by NWAA sanctions.
There are no age requirements to participate. Participants must independently run, walk or use a wheelchair (wheelchair division). Running strollers are allowed.
Registration for individuals is $35. The 1-mile Fun Run is $25.
You can register HERE. The official parking for the Bluegrass 10,000 is the Central Bank Center/Rupp Arena parking lot. This lot is approximately 15 minutes from the start/finish line.
Parking within the course is prohibited and will lead to being towed. We discourage parking near the course on side streets as this can create traffic and access issues for these neighborhoods.