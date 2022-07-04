Fourth of July events in Lexington, road closures scheduled

Events kick off Monday morning at 7:25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’re looking for some Fourth of July fun, the City of Lexington is hosting several events throughout the day Monday.

The 46th annual Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run will start Monday morning at 7:25 at the corner of Main Street and North Limestone Street. According to the City of Lexington, you are still able to register for wheelchair-accessible, 10k, Fun Run, or virtual race options.

The Fourth of July Festival begins at the Downtown Courthouse at 10 AM on Monday morning, featuring food trucks and a live performance from Boogie G, according to the city.

The Fourth of July Parade will begin at 11:30 Monday morning and will move down Main Street starting at Midland Avenue and ending at Mill Street.

The Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will be held at the corner of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way starting at 10 PM Monday night.

There are several road closures scheduled for the festivities:

From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

o Main St between MLK and Upper St

o Short St between Broadway and MLK

o Barr St between N Limestone and MLK

o Limestone between Vine St and Barr St

From 6:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.:

o Richmond Rd between St Ann Dr and Ashland Ave

o Main St between Ashland Ave and Upper St

o Midland Ave between Main St and Third St

o Limestone between Vine St and Second St

o Elm Tree Ln / Rose St between Third St and Vine St

o MLK between Third St and High St

-Vine St will be allowed to run but it will be detoured at Rose St until 2 p.m.

-Vine St at Broadway will be closed from 11:15 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the parade

participant exit (side streets will be able to access Vine).

-Side streets will not have access to Main/Richmond/Elm/Short/MLK etc. during the

race from 6:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

-The area around the courthouse plaza will remain closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

-The parade route will have intermittent openings along Main with detours until the

full closure on Main St at Walton Ave takes place.

Monday July 4 – Fireworks: (closures scheduled from 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm):

-Newtown Pike at Fourth St

-Oliver Lewis Way between W Main St and W High St

-W Main St / Leestown Rd at Forbes Rd

-Manchester St at S Forbes Rd

-Note: Oliver Lewis Way will remain closed past 10:30 p.m. for cleanup

For more information on these events, click HERE.