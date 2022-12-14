Four UK volleyball players named All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky Volleyball team placed four players on the 2022 American Volleyball Coaches’ Association All-America teams, tied for the most in the nation with two Wildcats making second team and two more on the third team.

Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Emma Grome and All-SEC performer Azhani Tealer both earned their second-career All-America honors by being placed on the second team. Adanna Rollins and junior Reagan Rutherford were both awarded spots on the third team. It is the first-career All-America honor for Rollins and Rutherford.

All-America voting was conducted this week in Omaha, the site of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four, with each regional representative coach earning a vote in the all-American committee and the group putting together three teams plus honorable mention. Each of the three teams has 14 members, and are not position specific or limited.

Kentucky’s four honorees in the All-America voting were tied with the University of Texas for the most players on an AA team in the nation.