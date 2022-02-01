Foul play not suspected in case of man found dead under bridge

Williamsburg Police investigating case

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Williamsburg Police continue to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers say they responded to a report of an unresponsive man under the U.S. Highway 25W bridge near Forcht Bank. The man, identified as Joel L. Terrell, was determined to be dead. No foul play is suspected pending the results of an autopsy, police said.

Officer Greg Rhoades and Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. are in charge of the investigation.

Officers assisting at the scene included Lt. Brandon White, Investigations Lt. Bobby Freeman, and Chief Wayne Bird. Also assisting were members of the Williamsburg Fire Department and Whitley County Emergency Management Director Anthony Christie.