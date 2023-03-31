Fort Campbell hospital offering extended hours for soldiers, families affected by helicopter crash

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fort Campbell’s base hospital is offering extended hours of operation to provide support to soldiers and families in the wake of nine service members who died when two helicopters crashed during a routine training mission on Wednesday.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital‘s Behavioral Health Team is opening hours on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for soldiers and families impacted by the loss of the nine service members.

The service is available at the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Embedded Behavioral Health Clinic, building 2435 on 21st Street and Indiana Avenue.

For those who need continued behavioral health services, referrals can also be made during that time period.

Emergency Behavioral Health Services are available 24/7 through the emergency center.

