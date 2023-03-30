‘We are going to make sure their families know they are loved’: Officials give briefing on military helicopter crash

Army officials added no radio signal was sent out for help from the helicopters before the crash.

Officials are in the process of notifying family members of all nine service members killed in the crash, though some families are across and outside of the U.S., they said during a press briefing.

“We must remember the lives of those who are willing to serve, some of which who pay the ultimate price,” Beshear said. “We are going to make sure their families know they are loved, they are not alone…and we will see [those service memebers] again.”

A team from Alabama is heading to Kentucky to investigate the circumstances that lead up to the crash. Officials said more details will be released after the investigation has concluded.