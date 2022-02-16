Former UK star Craig Yeast returning home to coach Mercer County

Yeast was a star at Harrodsburg High School and Kentucky before playing in the NFL and CFL

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Who says you can’t go home again. Former Harrodsburg High School and University of Kentucky star Craig Yeast was introduced Tuesday as the sixth head football coach in history at Mercer County High School. Yeast’s alma mater merged with Mercer County in 2006.

After a brilliant high school career, Yeast went to Kentucky and rewrote the wide receiving record books from 1995-98. He ended his Wildcat career as the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

He was drafted in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals where he played two seasons followed by one season with the New York Jets. He played in the Canadian Football League from 2002-2008 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

After his playing days were over, Yeast began his coaching career. He spent one season as the head coach at Bryan Station High School in Lexington before leaving to become the wide receivers coach at Tiffin University. Most recently, he was the head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro.