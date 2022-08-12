Former Scott Co. Coroner John Goble’s sentencing postponed

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Former Scott County Coroner John Goble’s sentencing for a federal weapons and ammunition theft case has been pushed back to September.

Goble, who resigned in May, admitted before Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove in U.S. District Court he conspired with a Kentucky State trooper to secure weapons and nearly $40,000 worth of ammunition that belonged to the State Police supply branch in Frankfort.

A report said Goble told the court he conspired with two other people in the theft operation over a four-year period, stored the weapons in his office and that he knew it was wrong.

As part of a plea deal, Goble waived his right to a jury trial and the ability to appeal his plea, conviction and sentence.

He will now appear in court in Frankfort on Friday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

The maximum sentence he could receive is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and restitution.