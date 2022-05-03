Report: Scott County coroner to plead guilty in weapons, ammunition theft case

John Goble was indicted on federal charges along with former Kentucky State Trooper Michael Crawford in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County Coroner John Goble has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors and plans to plead guilty next week in a weapons and ammunition theft case, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says Goble and his attorney filed a motion for re-arraignment for the purposes of pleading guilty, which was approved, according to the report.

Goble is due in court May 11, according to the newspaper.

Goble couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, according to the report.

Goble and former Kentucky State Trooper Michael Crawford were indicted in March of last year on two counts of conspiracy to commit theft, according to federal court records.

The two men are accused in the indictment of conspiring with another state trooper to illegally obtain weapons and ammunition that belonged to Kentucky State Police.

An internal investigation by KSP found that more than $40,000 in ammunition had been illegally removed from the state police Supply Branch in Frankfort and delivered to Goble’s house, according to the indictment.

The indictment also says Goble and Crawford met with a state trooper in 2017 to buy select guns that were going to be designated as ‘surplus’ and sold by state police.

Goble received three M1A rifles and 10 Remington shotguns which a state trooper illegally obtained from state police, according to the internal KSP investigation chronicled in the indictment.

The indictment alleges the stolen ammunition was initially stored in Goble’s office, but that Goble had an employee move it to the basement of Goble’s home in December 2017.

Prosecutors say the alleged conspiracy lasted from 2014-to-2018.

Goble was also indicted on state charges of receiving stolen property, official misconduct, abuse of public trust, possession of a controlled substance and perjury, according to court records.