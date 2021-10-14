Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy loses battle with COVID-19

Deputy Oliver Little battled the coronavirus for several weeks.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Floyd County Sheriff’s deputy lost his battle with COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department.

Deputy Oliver Little was transitioning from the sheriff’s department to the Pikeville Police Department when he became ill several weeks ago, according to social media posts.

Pikeville Police also reacted to Little’s death on its Facebook page.

There was also a tribute from the Floyd County Emergency and Rescue Squad on Facebook.

As of this writing, funeral arrangements were incomplete.