Flags to fly at half-staff for Memorial Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Flags at all state buildings will fly at half-staff today for Memorial Day, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses and organizations to join.

“This Memorial Day, we as Americans will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country and our freedom,” said Beshear. “For their boundless love and selflessness, our fallen Kentucky servicemen and women asked of us only this: that we remember them. Let us take strength, determination and a renewed sense of commitment from their heroic example, to make our communities a better place for our family, friends and fellow Kentuckians.”

For more information, head to https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.