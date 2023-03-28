Flags ordered at half-staff in Ky. in remembrance of Nashville school shooting victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Kentucky until sunset on Friday in honor of the victims of the Nashville school shooting.

Beshear’s order is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.

“Britainy and I are absolutely devastated by the news out of Nashville. Our hearts break for this community, and we ask the commonwealth to join us in prayer for the families and loved ones of these three children whose lives were taken far too soon. ^AB” he wrote on Twitter after the shooting.

He encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations to join.

For more information, head here: https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status