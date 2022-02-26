Fit 4 Life gym hosts ‘Strongest Belles of the Bluegrass’ contest

Saturday, more than 25 women competed.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ever heard of a strongman competition? Saturday was the day for a strongwoman competition.

Girl power was in full force at the Strongest Southern Belles of the Bluegrass competition in Frankfort.

The event was hosted at Fit 4 Life gym, and more than 25 women, who cheered each other along as they watched each other, completed 5 different events.

According to Strongman Corporation Kentucky Chair Davey McCan, there are several weight classes the women compete in, and there’s a winner for each. McCan says it’s exciting to watch the women push to reach their goals.

“There’s absolute dedication, these girls have been training for about 8 to 12 weeks probably, they’ve been working to get ready for this competition, and here’s the chance they get to show what they’ve done,” said McCan.

Saturday’s competition winners will get the chance to compete at the Strongman Corporation nationals.