Final dry and warm day ahead of a strong fall cold front sweeps through

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

Another dry and warm day in the forecast for your Wednesday ahead of a strong late week cold front. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will drop just a tad from Tuesday thanks to some upper level clouds, reaching the mid-80s for most. On Tuesday, Lexington reached 90 degrees for the 13th time on record in the month of October. This is well above average for the start of October. It’s not the warmest start to the month on record though, that happened back in 2019 with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. Clouds increase overnight but we will stay dry.

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday late afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and a few storms will be moving in from the west. This is ahead of the cold front that will pass through during the day on Friday. Rain totals through Friday will generally be less than half an inch region-wide. Rain exits during the day on Friday giving us the colder air for the weekend.

Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday morning will be the coldest of the season. Frost will be possible, especially in the valleys.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Few PM clouds and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the low 80s.