Fayette’s seven-day COVID average up slightly, total cases top 80,000

Seven-day average had dropped for our straight days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average edged up slightly Friday, after dropping for four straight days. Meanwhile, the total case count topped the 80,000 mark.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday, the county confirmed 1,345 new cases Friday, up from just more than 1,000 Thursday and 965 Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose to 878 from 875 Thursday but below 904 Wednesday and 908 Tuesday.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

The numbers pushed the county’s total to 80,206 since the pandemic began. The county reported another death, raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 503.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/