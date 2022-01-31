Fayette’s seven-day COVID average up slightly, total cases top 80,000
Seven-day average had dropped for our straight days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average edged up slightly Friday, after dropping for four straight days. Meanwhile, the total case count topped the 80,000 mark.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday, the county confirmed 1,345 new cases Friday, up from just more than 1,000 Thursday and 965 Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose to 878 from 875 Thursday but below 904 Wednesday and 908 Tuesday.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The numbers pushed the county’s total to 80,206 since the pandemic began. The county reported another death, raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 503.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.